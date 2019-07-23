SIDNEY - James F. Rinker, 88, of Sidney passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 10:10 p.m. at Wilson Health. He was born on October 29, 1930 in Romney, West Virginia, the son of the late Alonzo and Daisy (Rogers) Rinker. On July 16, 1955, James married the former Reba Adams, who preceded him in death November 2, 2007.

He is survived by two children, Heather (Jarrett) Shell and Pamela (Frank) Wallis, both of Sidney; four grandchildren, Kyle (Autumn) Brammer, Grace Shell, Will Wallis and Jamie Wallis; and three great-grandchildren, Lila Brammer, Stella Brammer and Lincoln James Brammer. James was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Mr. Rinker worked in various capacities for Eagle Picher Industries for many years. He retired in 2000 from Ross Aluminum in Sidney as an environmental manager. James proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1951-1955. He enjoyed going fishing, reading books and playing cards with his wife, Reba and other couples. James loved spending time with his family at gatherings and activities. He belonged to the Sidney First United Methodist Church. James was a devout and lifelong Christian who participated in numerous church functions as an usher, as a member of the lay visitation team and sang in the men's choir.

Funeral services will be held Friday July 26 at noon at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney, Ohio 45365 with Rev. Jane Madden officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio with full military honors presented by the United States Navy. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Dorothy Love in James' honor. Arrangements are in the care of CROMES-EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Rinker family at our website, www.cromesfh.com