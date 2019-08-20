SPRINGFIELD - James Francis Hanna, 80, passed away on August 19, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Jim was born to the late Thomas and Gladys (Rossman) Hanna in Berwyn, Illinois, on June 23, 1939. He was blessed with a large and loving family. He married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Peggy Nolan, on September 2, 1961. Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy; his children Brian (Carrie) Hanna, Mark (Nikki) Hanna, Kevin (Tricia) Hanna, and Patrick (Sarah) Hanna, Colleen (Mark) Bowshier, Lois, Crystal, Jon, and Joe Hanna; his grandchildren Robby, Jeremy, Ryan, Austin, Whitney, Nolan, Nathan, Tyler, Jason, Colin, Gabrielle, Dillon, Marcus, Lauren, Evan, Makenzie, and Madison; and a great grandson, Winston. He is survived by his brother, Tom (Alice) Hanna, sister-in-law Jeanette Hanna, and many nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by the beloved Hough Family. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, his brother William Hanna and sister Donna and brother-in-law Gil Nabor. Jim, a professed member of Our Lady of Mercy Fraternity of the Secular Franciscan Order contributed his expertise in justice, peace, and integrity of creation and his personal joy, warmth, and singing. He was a current member of St. Teresa Catholic Church and a former member of Sacred Heart in St. Paris and St. Mary's in Urbana. He graduated from Northern Illinois University in 1962 with a business degree. He became a Certified Financial Planner with IDS and American Express Financial Services. Jim was an active member of Kiwanis and a charter member of Sertoma. He was instrumental in bringing Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Springfield. He was a member of several choirs including St. Teresa's, Vintage Singers, and the Ohio Lyric Theater. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 22nd from 5 to 7pm at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23rd, at St. Teresa Catholic Church. Jim will be buried at the Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Hospice or the Walk to End Alzheimer's – the Hanna Banana Team. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com