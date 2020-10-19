1/1
James H. FitzRandolph
URBANA - James H. FitzRandolph, age 91, of Urbana passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on March 5, 1929 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Wardner and Bertha (Pierce) FitzRandolph. In addition to his parents, James is preceded in death by his sisters, Lura Craw, Ruth Smith, and Ione Brooks and brothers Ronald FitzRandolph, Wardner FitzRandolph, and William FitzRandolph. James leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 68 years, Patricia (Skidmore) FitzRandolph; daughter, E. Anne (Craig) Kirst; son, William "Bill" (Tammy) FitzRandolph; grandchildren Hayley Kirst, Ivy Kirst, Chris Francis, Katrina (Steve) Ehret; great-grandchildren Emery and Margo; as well as his sister, Jeanette Speck. James was a teacher and Principal for West Liberty Salem School District. He and Patricia are devoted to their faith and are long-time members of Urbana United Methodist Church. James enjoyed all types of gardening, woodworking and reading western novels. More than anything though, James cherished his time with his family who will miss him dearly. The family has decided to have private services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty-Salem School FitzRandolph scholarship in James' honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
