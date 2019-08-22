James H. Ruth (1933 - 2019)
MECHANICSBURG - James H. Ruth, 86, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the Mercy McAuley Center, Urbana.

He was born August 2, 1933 in Portsmouth, Ohio. James retired after 23 years of service with the United States Navy and he served in law enforcement in Champaign County for 20 years.

James enjoyed photography and being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughter, Annette Shaw; his sons, James (Tracy) Ruth, and Jayson (Kelli) Ruth; his sister, Helen (Russ) Wellman; 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Helen (Potker) Ruth, his wife of 51 years, Mary "Darlene" (Eckenrod) Ruth, his daughters, Deanna Marie and Helen Renae, his brothers Harold Ruth, Oscar Ruth, and Carl Ruth and a brother-in-law, Russ Wellman.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the Beverly National Cemetery, New Jersey.

Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
