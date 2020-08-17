1/1
URBANA - James J. "J.J." Lewis, 30, of Urbana passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 13, 2020 in the Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. J.J. was born March 6, 1990 in Springfield, Ohio. He was a graduate of West Liberty-Salem High School. J.J. enjoyed being outside.

He is survived by his mother, Kristina (Dave) Metzger; his siblings, Amy (Josh) Garvey, Brandon (Jenna) Lewis, Marcus Lewis and Brooke Metzger; his grandparents, Jimbo Johnson, Patricia (Mark) Rich and David Lewis; his aunts and uncles, Chad Johnson, Jeri (Jason) Heater, Mary (Chuck) Waldo, and Shirley (Ken) Knisley; his niece and nephew, Ember and Carson Lewis; his godfather, Craig Morris; his friends and staff of the Rainbow Unit at Vancrest of Urbana. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lewis; his grandmother, Marjorie Johnson; and his great grandmother, Doris Adams. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A celebration gathering of family and friends will be held 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
