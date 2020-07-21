1/1
James J. "Jim" Lykins
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - James J. "Jim" Lykins, 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born February 3, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Darlie and Evelyn (Haley) Lykins. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps as Staff Sgt. in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he worked and lived in Urbana, Ohio. He worked at Urbana College as the Plant Director, as well as worked at Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. Jim attended the Central Christian Church in Springfield. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A.M. Jim and his wife, Gloria, of 41 years, who died October 15, 2019, did everything together. People knew them as "Sly and Nurse Maggie." To sum this up, Jim and Maggie love Urbana and want the people to take care of it. In their words, "we will see you all soon."

Jim is survived by his children, Christopher Scott Sue (Jenny) Lykins, James J. "Jay" (Amanda) Lykins II, Angela Lykins and John Ferguson; his grandchildren, Evan, Cross, Slade Lykins, Emma Lykins, and Jason, Joe, John, and Josh Ferguson; 1 great-granddaughter, Octavia "Miss O" Ferguson; his brothers, Richard (Mary Margaret) Lykins and Thomas Lykins; special friends, Ronald Rehl, and Robert "Coach" Cawley; as well as very special friend, Mary Jo Arick. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria Jean "Maggie" (Kunkel) Lykins and his brother, John D. Lykins. Jim and the entire family want to thank Mary Arick, for her kindness and compassion while caring for both Maggie and then, Jim. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is strongly suggested. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Brenda Ball
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved