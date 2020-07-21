URBANA - James J. "Jim" Lykins, 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born February 3, 1948 in Springfield, Ohio to the late Darlie and Evelyn (Haley) Lykins. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps as Staff Sgt. in Vietnam. After Vietnam, he worked and lived in Urbana, Ohio. He worked at Urbana College as the Plant Director, as well as worked at Fetz Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. Jim attended the Central Christian Church in Springfield. He was a member of the Harmony Lodge #8 F. & A.M. Jim and his wife, Gloria, of 41 years, who died October 15, 2019, did everything together. People knew them as "Sly and Nurse Maggie." To sum this up, Jim and Maggie love Urbana and want the people to take care of it. In their words, "we will see you all soon."

Jim is survived by his children, Christopher Scott Sue (Jenny) Lykins, James J. "Jay" (Amanda) Lykins II, Angela Lykins and John Ferguson; his grandchildren, Evan, Cross, Slade Lykins, Emma Lykins, and Jason, Joe, John, and Josh Ferguson; 1 great-granddaughter, Octavia "Miss O" Ferguson; his brothers, Richard (Mary Margaret) Lykins and Thomas Lykins; special friends, Ronald Rehl, and Robert "Coach" Cawley; as well as very special friend, Mary Jo Arick. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Gloria Jean "Maggie" (Kunkel) Lykins and his brother, John D. Lykins. Jim and the entire family want to thank Mary Arick, for her kindness and compassion while caring for both Maggie and then, Jim. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is strongly suggested. Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.