URBANA - James M. "Jim" Roosa, 84, of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Spring Meadows Care Center in Woodstock, Ohio.

Jim was born February 27, 1935 in Greenfield, Ohio to Virginia (Curry) and Harvey Roosa.

He was a commercial Real Estate Broker and enjoyed drawing, painting, landscaping, and remodeling homes.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Robin Sue Roosa and Renee Michelle Buonincontri; sons, Randall Jay Roosa, Ronald Allan (Pamela) Roosa, and Russell Scott (Debbie) Roosa; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Alexander; brother, Larry Roosa; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Craig Alexander; and brother-in-law James Alexander.

The family would like to thank Kindred , and the nurses and aides of Spring Meadows, as well as Victoria Litreal for their help in caring for Jim.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Services will take place in the funeral home at 1 p.m. and burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Paul Jones officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Dr. #350, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com