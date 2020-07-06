ST. PARIS - James R. Jenkins, age 81, of Saint Paris, OH passed away in Springfield Regional Hospital on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Born on June 1, 1939 in Champaign County, Jim was a son of the late Warden and Alma Lucille (Beaty) Jenkins. He married Carolyn Shroyer on November 18, 1961 and she survives. Jim is also survived by three children: Joanne (Joe) Coons of Springfield, OH, Joellen Zimmerman of Bellefontaine, OH, and Jim (Mary) Jenkins of Springfield, OH. He was a loving grandfather to eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by sisters Martha Pence of Urbana, Marie (Arthur) Bovey of St. Paris, and Robert (Isa) Jenkins of Springfield. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a granddaughter, Anna Coons, and two brothers, William and Richard Jenkins.

Jim was a 1957 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School. He worked for over 30 years for Navistar in Springfield, OH, retiring in 2002. In retirement he enjoyed raising cattle and hogs and working on his farm. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio with funeral services following at noon. Pastor Doug Bovey will officiate. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

