URBANA - James Richard Imel, age 93 of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Mercy McAuley Center. He was born on April 6, 1926 to the late Charles and Mary (Hayes) Imel in Urbana. In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Elcena Imel; his brother, Harry Imel and brother-in-law, Charles Fraley Jr.

He leaves behind his sister, Louise Fraley; sister-in-law, Betty Imel Schafer as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard attended Urbana High School and will forever be a Hillclimber. Along with being an avid Hillclimber fan, Richard was known for his love for The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He attended various churches along his journey and went to Bible study at McAuley whenever he could.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 1-3 p.m. with his Celebration of Life service beginning at 3 p.m. with Pastor Mike Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the kindness and compassion shown to Richard by the host of caregivers throughout the years.

Condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com