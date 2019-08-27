URBANA - James Robert Gingrey "Jim," age 89, of Urbana, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 26, 2019. Jim was born on August 21, 1930, in Champaign County, the son of the late Harold and Notie (Neil) Gingrey. In Jim's early years, farming became a way of life that he held on to throughout his entire lifetime. Although it wasn't his main career, he loved farming and no matter where he was, he always made sure to be home in the spring for planting and in the fall for harvest. In his early 20s, Jim decided to enlist in the United States Navy and he proudly served in the Korean Conflict. He married the love of his life, Joan (Burnham) on January 21, 1953 at the First Lutheran Church in San Diego, California and together they shared 66 beautiful years. As they grew their family, Jim worked and retired from International Harvester after 30 years of service. He and his wife are members at Messiah Lutheran Church where he was very active including being on the property committee for many years. His hobbies included stained glass making and woodworking but above all else, he enjoyed every minute spent with his family. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Cathy and Bill Wahoff and Valerie Watson; son, Charles Gingrey; grandchildren, Torrie (Donna) Thompson, Megan Thompson, Wesley (Christi) Watson, Christopher (Catalina) Wahoff, Nicholas Wahoff and Eric (Paige) Wahoff; great-grandchildren, Braden, Katelyn, Jason, Elijah and Abigail; and good friends, Sue and Tim Ferryman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Nannette Baker; and sisters, Marjorie and Lois Mae. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave. with service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Ray Branstiter will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Messiah Lutheran Church Roof Building Fund. Arrangements are in care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.