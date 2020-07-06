URBANA - James "Jim" Rogan, age 92, of Urbana, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully on July 2, 2020 at 1:50 AM in Northwood Nursing Home, Springfield.

Born April 19, 1928 in Champaign County, Ohio, he was the son of Tom and Truelove Rogan.

He graduated from Concord High School in 1946. He worked at Plastic Research, a subsidiary of Grimes Manufacturing Co. of Urbana. He also had a lawn mowing business for several years. In later years he worked at McDonald's. He loved all types of ballgames and was faithful to visit the nursing homes and hospitals. But God came first in Jim's life and also his family.

He was a member of Jerusalem 2nd Baptist Church, where he faithfully attended and was also a member of the choir and missionaries.

He leaves to mourn his loss his son, Shawn Rogan; granddaughters, Madison, Kara, and Gracie; his best friend and loving companion, "Emilie" and her daughter, Pamela; sister-in-law, Martha Rogan; special cousin, Doris Rogan; many nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Richard, and Herbert; sisters, Ella Edley, Mary, Frances, and Anna Lee Rogan.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Oak Dale Cemetery, where Jim will be laid to rest. Reverend Carl Vactor will be in charge of services. Services are entrusted to WALTER AND LEWIS FUNERAL HOME.

"He fought a good fight, he kept the faith, and his race has been won."

He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.