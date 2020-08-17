ST. PARIS - James S. Brecount, age 76, of Urbana passed away at 10:42 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 in Kindred Hospital, Dayton, OH. Jim was born on Sept. 29, 1943 in Piqua, OH, a son of the late Ralph and Moneta (Mitchell) Brecount. He married Sue McKellop on Nov. 26, 1965 and she survives along with two sons, Todd and Tony. He was a loving grandfather to Joshua and Emma Brecount. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Brenda Brecount of St. Paris, OH and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Sondra Eaton.

Jim was a 1961 graduate of Graham High School. He worked for Navistar of Springfield for 34 years and was a Realtor for over 30 years. He was a member of the Urbana Lions Club and the St. Paris Knights of Pythians. He was also an election poll worker.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield St., St. Paris, OH. The family requests masks be worn and social distancing followed. K of P services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a funeral service with Pastor Jeremy Spence of the First Baptist Church, St. Paris presiding. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, N. Heck Hill Road. St. Paris, OH. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777 or online at michaeljfox.org. Condolences to the family may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com