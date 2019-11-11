URBANA - James S. "Jim" Lawson, 75, of Cable, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in his home with his family by his side.

He was born September 29, 1944 in Urbana, the son of the late Cecil Thomas and Mary Elizabeth (Hoffman) Lawson.

Jim served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict Era. He retired after many years of service with Honda of America.

He enjoyed volunteering in the community, including for Habitat for Humanity, Kay Trout's kindergarten class and Simon Kenton Pathfinders, to name a few.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara (Helms) Lawson, his daughters, Tamara Ansley and Michelle (Wesley) Burhans, his grandchildren, Lauren Ansley and Jessica and Seth Burhans, a brother, Darrell (Donna) Lawson, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity, 955 N. Main St., Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.