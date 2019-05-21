URBANA - James Shaffer, 52, of Medway went to be with the lord on May 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife Cindy of 16 years. He is survived also by step children Julie and Joe Wright and Cari Garrett along with brothers Ernie and Ron Holbrook and sisters Judy Tipton, Norma Grim, Violet Shaffer and Becky Shearer. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Geneva Shaffer and brother Ed Shaffer and sister Carla Ropp. A memorial gathering will be on Sunday, May 26 at 524 Dorothy Moore Ave., Urbana at 2 p.m.