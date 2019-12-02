PEORIA, Ill. - Dr. James T. Violet was born in Columbus, Ohio on January 20, 1944 and passed away on November 27, 2019 in Peoria, Illinois. His parents were Howard Violet and Thelma Violet (Perry).

He is survived by his wife, Darlene Violet (Pallman), son, Matthew Violet, daughter, Dr. Meredith Violet Lagouros, mother, Thelma Violet, son-in- law, Dr. Evan Lagouros, two granddaughters, Violet and Ella Lagouros, brother, Bill Violet, sister-in-law, Patti Violet, and nieces Lori Violet, Angie Hohl, and Annie Barth.

After growing up on his family's farm, Jim attended and graduated from Bowling Green University. He then went on to medical school in Kansas City, Missouri. He decided to specialize in Orthopedics and completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Grandview Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and a fellowship in Sports Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. He practiced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Canton, Ohio for 37 years. He loved sports and played football in high school and college. During his years of medical practice he took care of many athletes of all ages. He especially liked taking care of high school athletes and was team physician for several teams. He loved covering high school football games as a physician on the sidelines.

He loved his family, friends, his career, traveling, sports, and his favorite vacation spot was Disney World. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Calling hours will be on Friday, December 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Lakes. Calling hour on Saturday, December 7, is from 10 to 11 a.m. with the memorial service following at the Church of the Lakes, located at 5944 Fulton Dr. NW, Canton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, suggested memorials are the , the Parkinson's Association, Shared Blessings of Canton, Ohio at P.O. Box 35201, Canton, OH 44735, or Shared Blessings of Peoria, at P.O. Box 3215, Peoria, IL 61612, or the Women's Board of Aultman Hospital's Tribute Fund or Aultman Hospital.