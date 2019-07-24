URBANA - James W. "Jim" Shaw, 80, of Urbana passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

He was born March 25, 1939 to the late Arthur and Margaret (VanDyne) Shaw. Jim graduated from Springfield High School, after which he served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He retired from Siemens after 41 years of employment.

He was an active member of the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union as well as a member of Friendly Senior Center of Bellefontaine. Jim loved music and enjoyed singing in choirs with both the church and the senior center. He was also active in the Scouts in the past.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia "Pat" Shaw; daughter, April Shaw; step-children, Debra (Russell "Tony" Sr.) Walter, and Paul DeMoss; step-grandchildren, Russell (Meghann Scott) Walters Jr., Andrew Walters, Heidi (Keith) Barrett, Paul (Megan) DeMoss, and Tiffany (Josh) Perry; and several step-great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Mike Grable officiating. Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Missionary Fund at Urbana CCCU, 1121 N. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com