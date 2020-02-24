COLUMBUS - James "Jim" Watson Perry, age 89, passed away suddenly Friday, February 21, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was born in Champaign County to the late Titus and Mable Perry. Jim attended Urbana High School and obtained his associates degree at Cleveland Engineering, was a U.S. Army Corporal during the Korean Conflict, retired from National City Bank, and was an active member at Boulevard Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Jim loved golf, baseball and bowling and was an avid OSU fan. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Jane of 63 years, sons, Douglas and Don, grandchildren, Alex, Zach, Miranda, brother, Ron (Dolly) Perry, and 2 nieces and 2 nephews. Family will receive friends at Boulevard Presbyterian Church at 1235 Northwest Blvd., Columbus, OH 43212 on Saturday, February 29 from noon until time of Jim's memorial service at 1 p.m. A private inurnment service will take place at Glen Rest Memorial Estate in Reynoldsburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Boulevard Presbyterian Church or to the . Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with service arrangements. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory of Jim.