KEY COLONY BEACH, Fla. - On August 22, 2019, Janet Keith of Key Colony Beach, Florida, formerly of Urbana, Ohio, went to a better place in the heavens, after a multi-year struggle with many health issues.

She was born Janet Elaine Birt on December 2, 1946 in Union City, Indiana, to Adrainne Lavonne (nee Besecker) and Arnold Wayne Birt. She grew up in Rossburg, Ohio and graduated from Ansonia High School.

One of the things she loved most in life was Ohio Northern University, where she graduated with a B.S. in Education and was a 4-year Lady Polar Bear athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and softball.

Janet devoted her working career to serving the public as a Physical Education Teacher, Deputy Sheriff and Juvenile Probation Officer.

She loved flying and the exploration of space and was a licensed private pilot and long-term member of the All-Ohio 99s.

Janet is survived by her husband, Michael, of 47 years, her mother of Greenville, Ohio and her sister, Melanie Clinton, of Asheboro, North Carolina, and loving cat, Flash 3.

As per her wishes, there will be no public service or memorial and her ashes will occupy a special place in Ohio.