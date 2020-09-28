1/1
Janet L. Bishop
URBANA - Janet L. Bishop, age 92, of Urbana, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in Champaign County, the daughter of the late Frank Robson and Glenna (Cook) Geron. In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Clemet Bishop and her son, Michael Ferryman. She is survived by her daughters, Sherry A. (Cletus Everett) Ferryman Watkins and Debra L. Watkins; grandchildren, Zachary (Arica) Kelso and Richard (Tiann) Harner; great-grandchildren, Scott Kelso, Tristan Kelso, Rhea Harner and Kylie Harner; and great-great-grandchildren, Michael Kelso and Kendell Kelso. Janet retired from Honeywell-Grimes and she enjoyed playing cards at the senior center. Viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 2 p.m. Pastor Dave Brown will be officiating. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
