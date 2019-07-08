URBANA - Janet Sue Shafer, 73, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born September 6, 1945 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence Earl Shafer and Beatrice Marie Fout.

Janet worked for several years as a caretaker as well as a waitress. She enjoyed dancing, doing crafts, going to plays, baking, cooking, hosting parties, and traveling. She was a member of the senior center, Champaign Ladies Red Hats, Urbana United Methodist Church, and Alcoholics Anonymous. Janet had achieved 40 years of sobriety through the help and support of Alcoholics Anonymous and a loving God.

She is survived by her daughters, Sonda Jo Shafer and Debra Fairchild; son Lawrence Brayton (Brady) Lattimer; sister Phyllis Joan (Don) Stinson; grandchildren, who lovingly called her "G-Ma," Chelsea Petty, Bradley (Kaitlynn) Petty, Alexis Lattimer, Lawrence Jacobi "Jake" Lattimer and Maya Shafer; and 6 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Maxine Lucille Hover and Pauline Ann Hurless; and a brother-in-law, Wendell Hurless.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Hospice, 1030 S Main St., Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com.