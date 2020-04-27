ST. PARIS - Janet (Long) Thompson of St. Paris, Ohio passed away at home on April 26,2020. She was born December 19, 1938 to Harley Long and Anna Grace (Robinson) Sheridan. She is survived by her husband Delnor Thompson of St. Paris, sister Jean (Larry) Yaney of Piqua, four daughters, Kim Bodey of St. Paris, Vicki (Mark) Condren of Tuttle, OK, Lavina Spangler of St. Paris, and Christine (Rob) Haubold of Owensboro, KY. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.

Janet was a graduate of Piqua Central High School and retired from ITW/Hobart of Troy. In her life she enjoyed time with family and friends. She loved sewing, embroidering, reading, working puzzles, and family taxi service. She was a Sunday school teacher, Girl Scout Leader, 4-H advisor and member of the VFW auxiliary. She was active in the Urbana Friends Church as a Sunday school teacher, vacation Bible school director and the board of the church. Donations in memory of Janet may be made to . Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Miami Memorial Park, Covington, Ohio. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.