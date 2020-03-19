NORTH LEWISBURG - Jayme Jill Graham, 54, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Jayme Jill was born March 2, 1966 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of Lawrence and Margaret Graham. She was a life member at Woodstock Freewill Baptist Church. Jayme Jill enjoyed listening to music and worked as a quality control associate. She is survived by her parents; her sister, Dawn (Mike) McCall; brothers, Scot (Sharrah) Graham and Phillip (Sarah) Graham; as well as aunts, uncles, several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives. Jayme Jill is preceded in death by her grandparents, Fred (Marie) Nance and Herman (Rachel) Graham. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jayme Jill's caregivers, Tina, Dez and Rochelle. At the family's request, a gathering will be held 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral service for the family will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 in the funeral home with Rev. Grant Cordell officiating. Burial will follow in Woodstock Cemetery, Woodstock, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Urbana Freewill Baptist Church, 1658 E US Hwy 36, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.