WOODSTOCK — Jean Haussermann Howell, 60, of Woodstock, OH, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 in the Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana.

Jean was born January 24, 1960 in Kansas City Missouri, the daughter of Edward and Linda Haussermann. Jean enjoyed spending her free time working in the garden and playing with her beloved cats. Most of all she loved spending time with grandchildren and her sons. She loved the lord Jesus Christ.

Jean is survived by her parents; her husband of 13 years, Frank Howell; sons, Johnathan E. Fisher, Michael A. Carrico, Dale Sullivan; sisters, Deborah Loveland; Melissa Buick; brothers, James Haussermann, David Haussermann; 8 grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews and a host of friends from Dublin, OH.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg. Funeral service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Karen Montgomery officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.