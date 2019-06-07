WEST LIBERTY - Jean Holdren, 89, of West Liberty, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at Green Hills Care Center in West Liberty, Ohio. She was born in West Liberty, Ohio on May 24, 1930 to the late Walter A. and Edna Iva (Talbot) Moots.

On March 17, 1949, Jean married her husband of 54 years, James "Jim" Coleman Holdren, in Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on August 10, 2003. She was also preceded in death by her brother Robert Moots and infant brother Harold Edward Moots.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Pamela (Dale) Humble of Urbana and Kathy (Mickey) Dent of Charleston, West Virginia; and a granddaughter, Mikayla Dent.

A homemaker, Jean was a member of the West Liberty United Church of Christ. She loved all animals, especially her dogs and cats.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Jean's memory, to the West Liberty Lions Club, P.O. Box 668, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 or the West Liberty Fire Department, 210 N. Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in West Liberty and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com