WEST LIBERTY - Jean Louise Walborn-Gantz, 89, of West Liberty, passed away Monday morning, February 24, 2020, at her home.

Jean was born to the late Paul J. and Jane Ruth (Licklider) Sprague on her Grandma Rebecca's farm on Coddington Road, in Johnson Township, Champaign County, on April 10, 1930. At the age of 2, her family moved to a farm on State Route 29, and they attended Carysville Christian Church until 1938 when they attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, on State Route 235 south of Kiser Lake, where she, Jean, became a member of the church in 1944. She attended school in Rosewood from 1936-1948 and graduated from Harrison-Adams High School in May of 1948, as co-valedictorian of the ten-member class. She attended Miami University from June 1948-August 1949, and received a Cadet Teaching Certificate.

Jean married Richard G. Walborn on August 29, 1949 in the parsonage of the West Liberty Christian Church and they made their home on the Walborn Farm on Couchman Road in Harrison Township, Champaign County. They later moved their house outside of West Liberty, where they started Hobby Horse Hill Cider Mill, and they adopted Paul and Phyllis. The family raised and showed sheep, horses, and donkeys. They pressed apples and made cider for many years.

After Richard died in 2002, Jean married Bobby Gantz in 2005. They lived happily together for 14 years until his passing in November of 2019. She was also preceded in death by her son Paul Walborn.

Jean is survived by her daughter Phyllis (Gary) Zimmer of Mechanicsburg, daughter-in-law Julie Walborn of West Liberty, four grandchildren, Jeremy Walborn, Dustin (Holly) Walborn, Josh (Amber Campbell) Trout, and Jenna Trout, several great-grandchildren, four sisters, Paula Ann (David) Pullins of Quincy, Barb (Bud) McClain of West Liberty, Jane (Joe) Ford of Rosewood, and Charlotte (Gary) Williamson of Sidney.

Friends may call at the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, West Liberty, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. Pastor Kay Young will officiate Jean's funeral on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. at the West Liberty United Church of Christ. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to the West Liberty United Church of Christ, 212 Newell St. West Liberty, OH 43357.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com