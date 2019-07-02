URBANA - Jean Lucille Ford Vincent Roeth, 97, of Springfield, formerly of Troy, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, June 30 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Columbus on September 2, 1921 to Gladys L. and Dr. Roscoe L. Ford. After her mother died, she was raised by her grandparents, Charles E. and Myrtle B. Johnson. Jean graduated from South High School and attended Franklin University in Columbus. She was a teletype operator for Western Union in Columbus and later worked for Midland Ross, Grimes Division in Urbana as a communication specialist, preparing press releases and writing and editing the Grimes Times.

She is survived by her daughters Jo (Gerald) Marenberg of Urbana and Colleen (Keith) Roeth of Troy, 4 grandchildren, Scott (Krystal) Kunkle, Jennifer J. Kunkle (Mark Mankins) Todd (Claire) Roeth, and Annie Roeth (Scott Zimmerman), great-granddaughters, Willa and Ada Roeth, 3 step grandchildren, and several step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert L. Vincent and Roscoe R. Roeth, her parents, grandparents, stepmother Margaret B. Ford, and special cousins Betty Born and Fran Peters.

Jean was a member of First Lutheran Church in Troy, the Red Hat Society, the Soroptimist Club, the League of Women Voters, and Women in Communications. She loved animals, fishing, gardening, amateur radio, reading, writing "corny" poetry, and spending time at her cabin in Hocking Co. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, loyal whether they won or lost.

The family would like to extend its appreciation to Forest Glen Health Campus, where Jean spent the last 12 years of her life and to Ohio's Hospice for their compassionate care in her final days. A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with visiting hours starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church of Troy, 2899 W Main St., Troy, OH 45373; or PAWS Animal Shelter 1535 US-36, Urbana, OH 43078.

