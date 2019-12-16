ST. PARIS - Jean Mott Brown walked on this earth 96 years and 10 months, then answered her Maker's call Friday, December 13, 2019 and took residency in the eternal heavenly home specially prepared for her. Jean was born February 1, 1923, to her parents, Walter Dane and Lavina Dunlavey Carnes. She was welcomed into their family by two older brothers, Paul Carnes and Neil Carnes, both deceased. Surviving are her son, Nick Mott and wife, Darlene; two granddaughters: Kelly Mott and Deanna Mott; four great grandchildren: Braden Dellinger, Derrick Caruso, Grace Caruso, and Zackary Pogue. Also surviving are a very special niece, Diana Zerkle (husband, Raymond and daughters Melissa Brown and Robyne Kramp) ; special nephews, Garry Carnes of Oklahoma and Steve Carnes of Arizona; her Caregiver, Harlene Weaver; and her beloved furbies, Cricket and Daisy. Jean attended Christiansburg Jackson School, where she excelled on the girls' basketball team. She graduated in 1941. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Garner William Mott August 9, 1941. They worked at Hobart Brothers in Troy, and lived on Troy Street in St Paris. Garner was drafted, then enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps December 23, 1943. Garner and Jean were proud parents of their son, Nick Mott, who was born July 13, 1944 while Garner was serving overseas in World War II. Garner was killed on Okinawa May 7, 1945 and never got to hold his son. After only 2 years of marriage, sent her husband off to war the day before Christmas Eve; was pregnant and gave birth to a son; and widowed at the age of 22. Jean became a super mom, serving as both mother and father to their 10 month old son, plus, became the sole wage earner. Her faith sustained her all the way. On July 14, 1946 Jean married Robert M. Brown, a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WWII, son of Dr. Herbert and Kathleen Brown. They lived on Church Street until in 1974, they had a new home built on Maple Drive. Bob designed and built all the kitchen cabinets. In 1957, Jean' s 29-year career began at the First Central National Bank as Bookkeeper, Teller, Secretary, and Loan Officer, retiring in 1985. Jean was gifted. She painted porcelain and china cups and saucers, plates, Christmas ornaments, and an entire set of china.

She could turn a piece of fabric into a masterpiece. She sewed clothes, pillows, and sewed lined drapes for her big bay window. Her special pride and joy were 5 quilts she made, two of which she cross-stitched, and three that she pieced. She spent hours watching all kinds of ball games: baseball, golf, tennis, and bowling on TV. She was an avid participant in bowling and golf. From 1948, Jean bowled on various teams in national tournaments across the U.S. until 2011. Her high game was 295!

When St Paris' "new" Lakeland Golf Course was built in 1964, Jean started golf lessons, mastering it in no time, and golfed on various golf teams, again traveling around the U.S. participating in tournaments until 2010. Since the 1940's, one of Jean's favorite things to do was playing euchre in various card clubs. Bob and Jean faithfully attended and served at St Paris Methodist Church. Bob and Jean loved to travel: Yearly family fishing trips to Munuscong Michigan; toured Hawaii four times; Puerto Rico; and Sanibel Island. Bob's 474th Fighter Group Reunions led them around the U.S. yearly.

She bloomed where she was planted. Jean loved flowers, and it showed by the yearly display of flowers across the front of her home. She loved sitting on her front porch with her faithful poodle companion, Cricket, looking at her flowers and waving to those who passed down Maple Drive, and visiting with her dear neighbors John and Lu Kobiela.

Jean lived life to the fullest and was a friend to all. When life gave her lemons, she made lemonade. Growing up, her parents lived back a long lane. Jean and her brothers would walk that long lane to wait for the bus. When little, she would get so cold she'd sit down. Her brother Paul would pick her up and carry her to the end of the lane! She worked hard all of her life, first doing barn chores before school. She moved from one job to another, never taking time off. While in high school, she rode her bike six miles to work. Jean and Bob loved being with people, and eating at Loretta's and Collier's. When able, Jean joined the "Coffee Club" at Braden's for morning coffee. When Jean's health declined, God sent a faithful companion, Harlene Weaver, to stay with her. Harlene brought great joy to her, as they spent hours talking about the Good Ole Days of St Paris. Jean was an avid reader. The Staff at the Library were so kind to meet her needs in every way. "Reading gives us some place to go when we have to stay where we are."

What can you say to someone who has always been one of the most essential parts of your world? Someone who led you through life, providing love, strength, and support every step of the way! Maybe just, I love you Mom! I will miss you terribly until I see you again…and meet Dad, at The Gate! There will be a Celebration of Jean's Life, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the St Paris United Methodist Church, 208 W. Walnut, with Pastor Kepple presiding. Family will receive guests beginning at 10:30 a.m. before the Celebration Service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, St Paris. Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution to the St Paris United Methodist Church, PO Box 564, St Paris, Ohio 43072. Or Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, Ohio 45373. ATKINS SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St Paris is serving the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.