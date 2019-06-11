URBANA - Jean Schneider Buckles, 89, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born on March 17, 1930, in Urbana, the daughter of the late Paul and Eloys (Stratton) Schneider. Jean was a pillar in the Urbana community, being involved with numerous organizations and activities. She attended Denison University for 2 years, where she also played collegiate golf and then transferred to The Ohio State University, where she graduated with her BA in education. She was also very proud to be a member of Delta Gamma at OSU. Jean was a past President of the PTA, member of the Urbana Country Club, where she took great pride in her golf game with family and friends, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a lifelong member of Messiah Lutheran Church, where she served and was involved in various church activities and, beside her husband, she owned and was the secretary/treasurer of Buckles Motors Inc. Jean worked from sunup to sundown every day at the dealership until its sale in 2009. Her dedication, drive and passion for the things she loved will forever live on through the lives she touched. Jean is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Paul and Jeannie Buckles of Springfield and David and Laurel Buckles of Columbus; grandsons, Andrew, Taylor and Colin Buckles; and brother, Phillip Schneider. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Daniel H. "Curley" Buckles and sister-in-law, Kay Schneider. Viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1013 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana with services beginning at noon. Pastor Ray Branstiter is officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Urbana Paramedics, 205 S. Main St., Urbana or the Messiah Lutheran Church. Arrangements are in the care of WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.