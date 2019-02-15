PLAIN CITY - Jeanette L. Mulkey, 46, of Mechanicsburg, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 14, 2019 at OSU-Wexner Medical Center. Born August 21, 1972 in Columbus, Ohio, she was a graduate of Jonathan Alder High School. Jeanette was currently employed by Ultra-Met Carbide Technologies in Urbana. She loved riding motorcycles and was a huge Ohio State Fan. Jeanette was devoted to her family and loved being "Nan" to her grandbabies and was known as "Momma Bird" to many. She was preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Nancy (Rutter) Collins; sister, Lina Clifford; father-in-law, Larry Mulkey. She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, John F. Mulkey, who was her high school sweetheart; their children, Katlyn (Corey) Gannon, Gabbriel Mulkey, EmmaLee Mulkey, Jaycee Mulkey; grandchildren, Collin Gannon, Coralyn Gannon, Evie Gonzalez; brother, Herchal (Kathy) Starkey; sisters, Apryl Runyon, Connie (Bobby) Lehman; mother-in-law, Emma Mulkey; sister-in-law, Teresa (Mark) Haag; brother-in-law, Larry (Lori) Mulkey Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 202 E. Main St. (St. Rt. 161 W.), Plain City, Ohio, where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019.Visit www.fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to leave a special memory.