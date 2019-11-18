GROVE CITY - Jeannie K. Travis, age 71, of Hilliard, Ohio passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on November 9, 2019. She was born November 23, 1947 in Urbana, Ohio to the late William A. Williams and Emma A. (Durnell) Williams. She married Arthur W. Travis on August 24, 1968 in Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Jeannie is survived by her husband, two children, Stacey (Scott) Long of Grove City, Ohio and Erin Travis, also of Grove City, Ohio, two granddaughters (Sweeties), Kylie and Mackenzie Long, her brother Dr. James (Carolyn) Williams of Flora, IN and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Her sister, Mary Lou Bailey (Carrol) preceded her in death on May 17, 2019. Jeannie spent much of her childhood in North Lewisburg and Urbana, Ohio. She graduated from Urbana High School in 1965. She worked as a secretary at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, an administrative assistant for the Bowling Green State University News Services, a legal secretary for a Columbus law firm, and an office manager for a paper chemical company. Her most recent career was in real estate where she loved finding great homes for her clients. Jeannie will be remembered as a wonderful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was so kind and loving, always putting her family first. She loved animals and had a talent for many things: arts and crafts, interior design, cooking and baking. She prided herself in never leaving her home without being completely put together. She was very intelligent and loved to take on challenging tasks.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 22 at the SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio. A celebration of Jeannie's life will commence at 2 p.m. with Pastor David Brown of the Kingscreek United Methodist Church officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at the James Cancer Hospital, Mill Run Oncology Center, Zusman Hospice and the many others who have been so caring and loving during this very difficult time. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to the Angels for Animals animal shelter 4750 S. Range, Canfield, Ohio 44406. Condolences may be expressed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com.