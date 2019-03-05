ST. PARIS - Jeannine Everingham, age 87, of St. Paris, OH, passed away at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in her home where she was also born on December 6, 1931. Jeannine was a daughter of the late Nelson and Leanna (Pence) Licklider. She married Hugh J Everingham on April 15, 1953 and he preceded her in death on April 3, 2006. Her stepfather, Clifford Morris, and a daughter, LeAnn Everingham, also preceded her in death. Jeannine is survived by her four children, Elaine (Paul) Sullenberger of Piqua, Eileen Gonzalez of Springfield, Jana (Ron) Smith of Piqua and Brian (Lisa) Everingham of Cincinnati. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Eric (Rachel) Sullenberger, Lora Staiger, Mario (Nikki) Gonzalez, Allison (Jerry) Myers, Adam Austin, Jessica (Kisle) Hedger, Sarah, Rachel and David Everingham and nine great-grandchildren, Abigail and Natalie, Tarany, Diego, Briauna, Cain, Scarlett, Braxton and Blaine and her sister, Joyce (Delmer) Davis of Florida. Jeannine was a 1949 graduate of Johnson St. Paris High School and a trustee and a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She enjoyed 4-H during her youth, gardening and farming. Funeral services will be held in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. There will be two hours of visitation prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, Conover, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 4023 St. Rt. 235, St. Paris, Ohio 43072 or Operation Rebirth, 1638 Apple Road, St. Paris, Ohio 43072. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com. Atkins-Shively Funeral Home, Saint Paris, Ohio is serving the family.