MECHANICSBURG - Jeffery "Jeff" N. Ripley, 50, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Spring Meadows. Jeff was born September 14, 1969 in London, Ohio. He was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. He was employed for 22 years at Honda of America. Jeff loved the outdoors and working outside. He was involved with hunting and farming. He enjoyed raising cattle. Jeff was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #3974. Most of all, he loved his children. Jeff is survived by his mother, Judy (Hannah) Taylor; his son, Jacob Ripley; his brothers, Tony (Kelly) Ripley and Seth (Heather) Taylor; nieces, Madison and Victoria Ripley and nephews, Ben, and Owen Taylor. He is preceded in death by his father, Tim Ripley; his daughter, Jillian Ripley; his grandparents, Eaben and Lillian Hannah, and Charles and Annabelle Ripley. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral services will be held Monday, April 27, 2020 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. A procession will form prior to the graveside service for those wishing to show support. You may join the procession to the cemetery, however, due to the guidelines set forth by the governor you must remain in your cars. Lineup will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.