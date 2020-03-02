LAGUNA NIGEL, Calif. - Jeffery Phillip Chilton, 52, of Laguna Nigel, California, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 after a brief illness caused by chronic health issues.

Born on April 22, 1967, he was the son of Richard and Ann (Hackenbracht) Chilton of Youngstown.

Jeff was a 1985 graduate of Triad High School in North Lewisburg. As a combat veteran of the Gulf War, Jeff was very proud of his military service. He served his country with distinction while in the US Navy. He entered the Navy in 1986 and was honorably discharged in 1994 as a Gunner's Mate (Petty Officer) Third Class. After his service, he settled in California and became a computer technician. Prior to his illness, he had been employed on the IT help desk team by Metagenics, located in Aliso Viejo.

Jeff was an excellent father and husband. Beyond family, his interests included watching baseball and football, fishing and operating a HAM radio. He was a member of St. Edward The Confessor Roman Catholic Church in Dana Point, and led the video production of the live feeds and recordings of the masses broadcasted by the church. He also volunteered as a sound engineer at the Dana Point Symphony Orchestra.

Survivors include his parents; his beloved wife, Maria Teresa (Saavedra) Chilton; sons Matthew and Joseph of Laguna Nigel; son David; sister Lisa (Chilton) Esquivel of Christine, Texas; brother Joseph of Columbus; aunt Ann E. Chilton of Roanoke, Virginia; aunt Dottie (Ron) Mullins of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; uncle Clyde (Linda) Hackenbracht of Massillon; uncle Oscar Hackenbracht of Newcomerstown. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins throughout Ohio and the country complete the family.

In January, cremation was performed in California. Services are planned at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, located near Seville, Ohio at 11 a.m. on March 20.