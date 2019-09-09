ST. PARIS - Jeffery S. Meyers, age 55, of Sidney, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in the Dayton VA Hospice Facility. Born on December 16, 1963, in Columbus Ohio, Jeff was a son of W. Frederick Meyers, who survives in Lakeview, and the late Glenda (Webb) Meyers. He is survived by two children: Nicole (Shawn) Hanes and Ryan (Sarah) Meyers, both of St Paris. He was a loving grandfather to three grandchildren, Cayden and Brycen Hanes and Bella Meyers. He is also survived by two brothers and a sister, Bill (Missy) Meyers of Urbana, Michele (John) Randall of Batavia, IL and Lee (Wanda) Meyers of St. Paris, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. Jeff was a 1982 graduate of Graham High School and served in the U.S. Army and worked as a welder for KTH. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed playing poker and watching his grandkids play sports. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Mad River Township Building, 2773 Vance Rd., St. Paris, Ohio 43072. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.