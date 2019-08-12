URBANA - Jennie Eleanor Shirk, 93, of Urbana passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Vancrest of Urbana Nursing Home. She was born June 17, 1926 in Urbana, the daughter of the late Joseph Franklin and Bessie Rose (Lineaweaver) Hurd.

Jennie worked as a telephone operator for 41 years at Champaign Telephone and spent many years as a homemaker and housewife. She was a member of V.F.W., Amvets, and American Legion. She enjoyed taking trips with her husband to Okeechobee, Florida during the winter.

She is survived by son Max Aaron (Cathy) Shirk Jr.; daughter Jennie Maxine (William "Barney") White; grandchildren, Peter (Sherry) White, Amy White O'Connor, Lacy (Mark) Gerken, Mindy Hreben, Joseph Shirk, Kimberly Shirk, and Aaron Shirk; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marie Shirk; and 17 nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 71 years, Max A. Shirk, Sr.; her siblings, Donald Hurd, Robert Hurd, Thelma (Hurd) Smith and Ruth Ervin Zerkle.

A gathering to celebrate Jennie's life will be held 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, Ohio 45229.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.