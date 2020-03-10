NORTH LEWISBURG - Jerry D. Trout, 80 of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jerry was born September 29, 1939 in Mingo, Ohio the son of Albert "Bid" and Margaret (Bahan) Trout. Jerry enjoyed horses, loved his friends, the Amish Community and all of the people he worked with at Morrow, Tuscarawas and Okeechobee County Sheriff's offices. He loved working, especially running his bulldozer and he loved working gravel. Jerry loved his family especially watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him! He was a great father who had big shoes to fill for the past 52 years. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Phyllis Trout; his daughters, Shelly (Tom Immel) Ling, Jayme (Lee) Shaw, Ann (Wes) Levings; his step daughters, Jeri (Mike) Harman, Kim (Mark) Bevan; his step son, Jeff (Pam) Stillings; his grandchildren, Emily (Graham) Williams, Daniel (Krissy) Ling, Carolyn (Hunter) Wise, Jorden (Kala) Shaw, Taylor Shaw, Hunter Shaw, Kari Kruger and Rebecca Levings; his great grandchildren, Kylee, Cloey, Libby, Samuel, Noah, Caleb, Penny, Claire, Eleanor, Isla, Jackson, and Kambrie; his brother, Mike (Linda) Trout; his sisters, Judy Vallery and Sara (Dale) Neer. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; the mother of his children, Carolyn (Graves) Trout; his grandparents, James and Goldie Bahan; his son-in-law, James Ling and his brother-in-law Mike Vallery. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg, Ohio. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am on Friday, March 13, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Gary Raymond officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Okeechobee Sheriff's Department/ COP, 504 N.W. 4th Street, Okeechobee, FL 34972.

