URBANA - Jerry Lee Toomire, 80, of Urbana passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Urbana Health and Rehab.

He was born January 8, 1939 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Harlan R. and Frances (Anderson) Toomire.

Jerry was a graduate of Concord High School. He was a member of the Urbana Moose Lodge 1215, the Urbana Eagles #979, Post #5415 and Pearce Kerns American Legion Post #120.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Lyndall M. Toomire; his daughters, Julia (Steve) Fitzgerald of Clermont, Florida and Jennie Collins of Centerville, Ohio; his sons, Jeff Armstrong of Springfield, Ohio and Bruce (Debbie) Toomire of S. Shore, Kentucky; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Alan (Connie) Toomire and his son, Gregory Armstrong.

Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Concord Cemetery. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.