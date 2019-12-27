URBANA - Jessica "Jessi" Callison, 34, of Urbana Ohio, passed away on December 26, 2019. Jessi was born August 19, 1985 in Springfield, Ohio. Jessi was a graduate of Northeastern High School and Clark Joint Vocational School. She worked as an artist and a member of Creative Foundations. She enjoyed collecting stuffed animals, jewelry and handbags. Jessi enjoyed making art and collages as well as filing documents. She is survived by her parents, Wesley and Denise Callison; her brother, James W. Callison; her aunts and uncles, Wade (Arlene) Callison, Geneva Zerkle, and Debbie Adams. Jessi is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Ada Callison; her aunts, Miriam Wolfe and Melissa Insley; and her uncle, Harry Adams. The family would like to thank the staff at Creative Foundations for caring for Jessi the past several years. A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Lehman officiating. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ohio. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com