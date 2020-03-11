MARYSVILLE - Jessie M. Agner, 78, of North Lewisburg died Monday afternoon, March 9 at Doctors Hospital in Columbus with her loving family at her side following many months of failing health.

She was a former employee of Ranco in Plain City and, in earlier years, was employed at the 559 Café in North Lewisburg where she met her future husband and the love of her life, Larry.

A very social and fun loving person, she never met anyone she couldn't visit with and certainly could voice her opinion if it differed from yours but in a very kind way. She enjoyed watching sports with her family, working word find puzzles and caring for her cats. Her greatest joy in life though was being with Larry and rearing their children.

Jessie was born December 5, 1941 in Woodstock to the late William V. and Helen H. Ridgeway Holycross. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Richard, Floyd, Robert and David Holycross.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Lawrence E. "Larry" Agner, whom she married March 12, 1965 at the Milford Center United Methodist Church by the Rev. Buster Hammons, their children, Tami D. Agner, Lawrence Edward "Ed" Agner II, Tonya M. (Tim) Gilliam, a sister, Rebecca Teets, a sister-in-law, Karen Holycross, all of North Lewisburg, many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew, Heather and Nathan Holycross, a brother-in law and sister-in-law, Rick and Lyndy Agner of Milford Center.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Saturday 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the North Lewisburg Municipal Building to celebrate Jessie's life.

Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Union County Humane Society in care of INGRAM FUNERAL HOME, which is completing arrangements.

