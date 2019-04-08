ST. PARIS - Jewell Fannin, age 77, of St. Paris, OH passed away on April 5, 2019 at 1:05 p.m. in the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, OH. Born on March 22, 1942 in Elliott County, KY, Jewell was a daughter of the late George Wilson and Iness (Stevens) Ferguson. She was preceded in death by husbands Edward Moore in 1990 and Ernest Fannin in 2017. Jewell raised four children, two of whom survive: Sherry Dulen and Kathy (Johnny) Fannin both of St. Paris, OH. She was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters: Patricia (Phil) Morones of Huber Heights, OH, Bonnie Hall and Carol (Sam) Douglas, both of Kentucky. In addition to her parents and two husbands she was preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Pamela (James) Young, son George Edward Moore, and sisters and brothers-in-law, Dolly (Gene) Conn, and Charlotte (Ralph) Wood. Jewell will be remembered for her amazing love of God and her strong love for her family. She enjoyed her farm and gardening and was always happy. There will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Upper Honey Creek Cemetery, S. Elm Tree Road, St. Paris, Ohio. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. Condolences may be sent at www.shiveyfuneralhomes.com.