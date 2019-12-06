MECHANICSBURG - Jillian "Jilly" Ripley, 14, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family, following her 4-year courageous battle with cancer. Jilly was born February 3, 2005 in London, Ohio. She attended Mechanicsburg High School, Class of 2023. She enjoyed bowling, working her livestock, camping, basketball, exotic cars, taking photos, shoes and make-up. Jilly was beautiful inside and out. Her smile was contagious and lit up any room that she entered. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Jilly is survived by her parents, Mike Linkous and Julia Ripley, her brother, Jacob Ripley, her sister, Taylor and Mikayla Linkous, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins including special cousins Kalieb, Aubrey, Daltyn, and Eva, as well as a host of friends and family. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Paul and Judy Bailey and uncle, Jason Bailey.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Mechanicsburg High School, 60 High Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. A celebration of Jilly's life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Mechanicsburg High School with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home, 257 West Main Street, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044. Services are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD, VERNON FUNERAL HOME.