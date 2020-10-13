NORTH LEWISBURG- Jimmie Dale "Jim" "JD" Willis, 86, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Memorial Hospital, Marysville. Jim was born November 27, 1933 in North Lewisburg, Ohio, the son of the late James Richard and Bertha May (Jutte) Willis. He married the love of his life, LaDonna (Murray) Willis on February 5, 1954. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg Lodge #113 F.& A.M. and was also a member of the Scottish Rite at the Valley of Dayton as a 32nd degree. He retired in 1999 after many years of service in excavation and professional driving. Jim proudly drove 3 ½ million miles without an accident. After retiring Jim then spent 11 ½ years working on Champaign Lady B17 Flying Fortress. He enjoyed shooting and trap shooting but most of all loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughters Sherry D. (Dale) Roberts, Cynthia "Cindy" L. (Joe) Graham and Cathy A. (Mark) Woods, son James "Jamie" C. Willis; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Dick (Joann) Willis, as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim is preceded in death by his parents and his wife LaDonna Jean Willis who passed, December 5, 2019. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Masonic Services will begin at 11 a.m., following with a funeral service on Friday, October 16, 2020 in the FRESHWATER, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg with Pastor Frank Summerfield officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, North Lewisburg. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com