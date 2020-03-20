URBANA - Jimmy K. Neer, 74, of West Liberty, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Green Hills Center. He was born March 19, 1945 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of Walter E. and Mary K. (Jenkins) Neer. Jimmy proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He attended the Mt. Carmel Friends Church. Jimmy enjoyed watching all types of sports year-round especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Reds. He loved spending time with his dog, Gracie. Jimmy is survived by his brother, Charles (Kay) Neer; sisters, Karen Sue Neer, and Mary (Robert) Hildreth; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Mark Lapp, Betty Lapp, Joann Yoder; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary (Lapp) Neer; his brothers, Walter (Connie) Neer Jr., Lewis (Judy) Neer and Jerry (Mary) Neer; his sisters Betty (Sam) Metz, Dorothy (Maurice) Wheeler, Sharon Annabelle Beaty and infants, Barbara and Elizabeth Neer; his mother-in-law and father-in- law, Noah and Florence Lapp; his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, Geraldine Lapp, Paul (Jean) Lapp, Daniel Lapp and David Yoder. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Fred Kensler officiating. Burial will follow in Kingscreek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jack Metz, Robin Jackson, Tyler Jackson, Justin Grimes, Brian Neer, Scott Hildreth. Memorial contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets, 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com