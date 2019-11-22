BEAVERCREEK - Joan Charlotte Fleming, of Beavercreek, Ohio, loving wife, mother, sister, and friend of many, entered into eternal life with her loving God on Monday, November 18. She is survived by her husband, David, children, Deborah (Brad) Sundheimer, Denise Mattingly, Matthew (Kate) Fleming, six grandchildren and brothers David (Charlotte) Williams and Paul (Millie) Williams. Joan was born in Marion, Ohio, on July 8, 1949. She was a very faithful disciple of Jesus Christ, a member and elder of Kirkmont Presbyterian Church in Beavercreek and for twenty-five years served as its Coordinator of Member Care. She previously worked as a clinical and medical social worker in Urbana and Marion, Ohio. She was a graduate of Olivet and Case Western Universities. She served on the Social Services Advisory Board for Cedarville University and was a member of the Dayton Dulcimer Society as well as several Bible study and prayer groups and book clubs. A service of Witness to the Resurrection and remembrance of Joan will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, 3377 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, preceded by a hymn sing at 10 a.m. Burial is private, with arrangements made by the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation, care of Penny Davis, P.O. Box 24846, Huber Heights, Ohio. 45424. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com