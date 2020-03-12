ST. PARIS - Joan Elaine Maddy, age 65, of St. Paris, Ohio passed away at 9:08 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Springfield Regional Hospital. Born on October 19, 1954 in Troy, OH, she was one of eleven children born to the late Daniel and Alberta (Hesselgesser) Beck. She was also preceded in death by her husband Milfred Maddy in 2000. Joan is survived by two children, Darrell Maddy and Rose (Eric) Oberholtzer, both of St. Paris, 2 grandchildren, Sarah and Luke Oberholtzer, a great-granddaughter, Paisley, three sisters, Viola May Harvey, Ellen Cordoza, Linda Parthemore, and two brothers, Ron Beck and Jim Beck. In addition to her parents and spouse she was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Boyd, Thelma Schroth, and Barbara Stapleton, and two brothers, Richard and Roger Beck. Joan was a homemaker and she enjoyed Bingo. Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday prior to the services. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.