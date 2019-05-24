URBANA - Joan McKenzie, age 90, of Tampa, FL, previously residing in Urbana, OH, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 with her beloved daughter by her side. She was born on May 11, 1929 to the late Orla and Ruth (Carey) Millner in Urbana, OH.

In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh McKenzie; daughter, Linda McKenzie; brother, Herman Millner; sisters Barbara Daulton, Lois Neagle, and Evelyn Kalb.

Joan leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Teresa Tavener; grandchildren, Jacob Tavener, Samantha Branson and Isabella Barnes; as well as two great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dorothy Millner; nephew, Terry (Pam) Daulton; along with many other nieces and nephews.

Joan worked for many years at Grimes Manufacturing in Urbana and loved spending her summers camping with her family. She also was an avid bowler and enjoyed spending time with her friends.

A visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 in WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Joan will be laid to rest in Kingscreek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the in her honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.