URBANA - Joan Patten Stadler, of Urbana, Ohio, age 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 1, 2020. Born October 21, 1930 in Brussels, Belgium to Marc Theunissen Patten and Doris Miller Patten, she became an American citizen as a young girl. Joanie graduated from Kingswood School for Girls, Bradford Junior College, and Michigan State University. Joanie married Charles Stadler — they were high school sweethearts — on September 7, 1951, and they moved to the Stadler family farm when Charles was honorably discharged from the United States Navy. She had a great love for her family, her friends, her family ranch in Montana, the outdoors, and her garden. She was well-known for her cooking and hospitality, and her many passions included fly fishing, skiing, horseback riding, and volunteering in her community. Many Urbana Baby Boomers will remember her as a room mother, and she was active in the PTA, the Monday Afternoon Club, the Better Garden Club of Urbana (where she had served as President), the Little Garden Club of Columbus (Garden Club of America), Hospice (volunteer), Girl Scout leadership, and the formation of the Champaign Transit System. In 2007 her garden was entered into the Smithsonian Institution's Archive of the American Garden. She also served on the Columbus Opera Board. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany and the Champaign Family YMCA. For several years she lectured on the cultivation and use of herbs.

Joanie is survived by Charles, her husband of 69 years, and her children: Marc Stadler and his wife Shary, William Stadler and his wife Diane, and Karen Van Dusen and her husband Gordon. She is also survived by: her brothers Duncan Patten and his wife Eva, and Jonathan Patten and his wife Carol; her grandchildren Robert and Peter Van Dusen, Kara Cohen, and Ashly Sciara; and her brothers-in-law William R. Stadler, and James R. Stadler and his wife Elizabeth. Joanie was predeceased by her parents and her brother Michael Patten.

A private family service is planned, with a celebration of her life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Urbana, Ohio.

