URBANA - Joan I. (Fiocca) Patzer, 91, of Urbana, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Riverside Hospital, Columbus.

She was born on March 1, 1928 in Kent, OH, a daughter of Eugene and Lucia Fiocca. Joan was a 1946 graduate of Theodore Roosevelt High School and was class valedictorian. She graduated with high academic honors from Kent State University with bachelor's degrees in music and Spanish. While at Kent State, Joan helped lead the women's debate team to win the 1947 intercollegiate debate championship.

An accomplished pianist, Joan began giving piano lessons at age 16 and accompanied numerous vocalist during her college years, including Roland Patzer, her future husband. She would teach piano for 75 years to the age of 91. She was cherished by her many students, and she, in turn, was a dedicated and grateful teacher.

Joan was a very active, devoted member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana. She belonged to the American Association of University Women and supported numerous programs at Urbana College/University, where her husband, Roland Patzer, served as president. Joan was an energetic member of the Cancer Association of Champaign County and the Heart Association of Champaign County. She was active in Champaign County Right to Life.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Patzer (Tom Boyer); son, Chip (Meredith) Patzer; grandchildren, Sophia Patzer and Caroline Patzer; sister, Nancy (Fiocca) Davis; and numerous cousins.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roland Patzer; and brother-in-law, B. Neil Davis.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 in the WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church, 231 Washington Ave., Urbana, with Father Greg Konerman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery, Urbana.

Memorial contributions in Joan's memory may be made to the Cancer Association of Champaign County, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, OH 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.