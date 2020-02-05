BELLEFONTAINE - Joann B. Baker passed away at 7:40 p.m. on February 3, 2020 at Logan Acres Care Center in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Joann was born on December 7, 1932 in Clark County to William & Fannie (Free) Pencil. She graduated from Westville High School in 1950 and after graduation married Harold William Baker of Terre Haute, Ohio. They worked for many years in the farming industry with cows, hogs, chickens and raising crops. She was also very active in the Graham Band Parents Organization where she was lovingly known as "Mom Baker," and through the years was frequently sought after for her painting/wallpapering/housecleaning expertise. She also enjoyed traveling, from trips to Michigan for mushroom hunting to yearly "snowbirding" in Florida. In her later years she also became an accomplished quilter with many beautiful works completed. Many have said that she was the hardest working woman they have ever known.

Joann is survived by her daughter, Judy (Ted) Judd, grandchildren: James Castle, Kelly (Mike) Castle, Tiffany Hammer, and Jeanette (Tim) Fletcher, great-grandchildren: Autumn Castle, Logan Hammer, Annie and (twins) Zack & Mitch Fletcher and her special "grand-dog" named Molly. She is also survived by her cousin, Iva Nell Wolfe and her children, and dear family friends Susan & Steve Pond and their family, along with Ralph & Janet Paymer and their family. She also has several other surviving family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold William Baker; first-born son, Harold William Baker Jr.; oldest daughter, Sally Jo Baker; and youngest son, William Russell Baker.

She will be buried in a private ceremony. A memorial will take place at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Graham Band Organization in her memory.