Joanna Lou Brewington
1947 - 2020
ST. PARIS - Joanna Lou Brewington, age 73, of Portsmouth, OH and formerly of St. Paris, OH passed away on June 10, 2020 at 6:29 a.m. in her residence in Portsmouth. Born on April 28, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, Joanna was a daughter of the late William and Virginia (Wical) Breakfield. She married Gerald Brewington on March 9, 1979 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2019. Joanna is survived by three children, Shawn (Kristin) Banzhof of Front Royal, VA, Doug (Gayle) Peterson of Fairborn, OH, and Alicia Brewington of Portsmouth, OH; eighteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Barbara Breakfield Hawes of Sciotoville, OH and a brother, Robert Breakfield of Lucasville, OH. In addition to her parents and husband, two brothers, Frederick and Denny Breakfield, preceded her in death. Joanna enjoyed crafts, playing cards and backgammon.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice of Lucasville, 205 North St. #0400, Lucasville, OH 45648. Condolences may be made at www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Atkins-Shively Funeral Home
216 South Springfield Street
St Paris, OH 43072
(937) 663-4193
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

